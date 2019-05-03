 

Authors retract Stellenbosch University study on coloured women's 'low thinking function'

2019-05-03 06:44

Riaan Grobler

Stellenbosch University. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Stellenbosch University. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The publishers and authors of a study on the thinking ability of coloured women on Thursday retracted the controversial article. 

The Stellenbosch University study found that the women presented with "low cognitive function and which is significantly influenced by education".

The highly-criticised study, titled "Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in coloured South African women" was widely labelled racist and offensive since it was circulated on social media over the Easter weekend.

On Thursday, the editors and publishers of Aging, Neuropsychology and Cognition issued a statement retracting the article. 

"While this article was peer-reviewed and accepted according to the journal's policy, it has subsequently been determined that serious flaws exist in the methodology and reporting of the original study. In summary the article contains a number of assertions about 'colored' [sic] South African women based on the data presented that cannot be supported by the study or the subsequent interpretation of its outcome. Specific data that would be relevant to these assertions was not collected. In addition, the references provided are not supportive of the claims that are made about the participants in the study or about South African women more generally.


"Consequently, the Editors and the Publisher have taken the decision to retract this article. We have consulted with the Authors throughout this process and they have agreed with the retraction of this article," the statement read. 

Apologised for trauma

On Tuesday, Stellenbosch University apologised for trauma caused by the research article, which assessed the cognitive function of a sample of 60 South African coloured women aged between 18 and 64, News24 reported. 

In an email sent to students and staff on Tuesday, the university's deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and postgraduate studies, Professor Eugene Cloete, said: "We apologise unconditionally for the pain and the anguish which resulted from this article. We also have empathy towards current and past staff members, our students and our alumni who have had to endure criticism for their association with our institution."

READ: Stellenbosch University apologises for coloured women study, promises investigation

"The rectorate has therefore decided to request a thorough investigation into all aspects of this study, guided by the Stellenbosch University's Policy for Responsible Research Conduct, as well as the university's procedure for the investigation of allegations of breach of research norms and standards. Based on the outcome of this investigation, we will take corrective action, as required."

The Psychological Society of South Africa's (PsySSA) Division for Research and Methodology (DRM) denounced the study saying it was "strongly opposed to the practice of misusing classification in scientific research and the consequent perpetuation of stigma, discrimination and racism within society" as exemplified by the study.

Online petition

An online petition calling for the article to be retracted was created by Barbara Boswell, an associate professor of English at the University of Cape Town, owing to its "racist ideological underpinnings, flawed methodology, and its reproduction of harmful stereotypes of 'Coloured' women", News24 reported. 

"The authors ignore a large body of postcolonial and critical race theory which shows that the idea of 'race' is a set of articulated political relations and that racial categories are highly unstable, fluid, and provisional," she wrote in an open letter to the editorial board of the journal which published the study.

"Instead, they uncritically use the apartheid racial designation 'Coloured'. Their definition of communities so classified does not problematise the idea of 'mixed race'; incorrectly suggests that these communities are a homogeneous class; conflates 'race' and ethnicity; and suggests what can only be read as percentages of biological inheritance by 'race' and 'clan'. The latter is akin to eugenics."

She argued that the report was scientifically and fundamentally flawed, pointing out that the title, abstract and introduction infers the results are applicable to all "Coloured South African women".

"However, the authors acknowledge that they draw on a small sample size; that the 60 participants were from only one geographic community; and admit that their methodology produced a result that 'is likely not fully representative of the larger Colored population of SA'." 

'Draws on colonial stereotypes'

The article was published as scientific research but "draws on colonial stereotypes of African women, and 'Coloured' South African women specifically, as intellectually deficient", Boswell charged.

"Their own data does not support their assertions. There is no new finding here; just a repackaged Verwoerdian paradigm," Boswell continued.

In its statement, the authors say: "We have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.

"The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as 'Retracted'." 

Read more on:    stellenbosch university  |  cape town  |  racism  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC: Know this man? Police have questions for him after French woman was attacked in Bo-Kaap

2019-05-03 05:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three more jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 