Autopax bus driver killed, one injured in drive-by shooting

Two Autopax buses that were enroute to Johannesburg on Sunday were shot at, resulting in one driver being killed and another critically wounded.

According to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani, the incident took place at approximately 19:30 outside Ixopo in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zenani said according to eyewitness accounts, the buses were shot at by passengers in a white vehicle, adding no bus passengers were injured during the attack.

Prasa group CEO Dr Nkosinathi Sishi expressed shock and concern about the attack and sent his condolences to the families of the affected drivers.

Sishi said information regarding the cause of the attack was still sketchy and investigations were ongoing.

"We would like to assure our commuters and our drivers that we are working with the necessary authorities to get to the bottom of this unfortunate attack," said Sishi.

Services from Johannesburg have since been suspended with passengers requested to make alternative travel arrangements while management is currently engaging staff who are traumatised by the incident.