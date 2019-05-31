 

'Awuleth' i-stories zam!' Jacob Zuma's new book wants your stories - about himself

2019-05-31 14:59

Jan Gerber

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)

Jacob Zuma wants you to bring him stories - about himself, of course. And some pictures would be nice too.

Soon there will be another book on the shelves next to tomes such as The President's Keepers, Enemy of the State, A Simple Man, Khwezi, The Republic of Gupta and Zuma Exposed. And it promises to be excellent firepool-side reading. 

On Friday morning, the former president's official Twitter account tweeted: "The Jacob G. Zuma Foundation is working on a project which I am quite excited about. They are inviting South Africans from all walks of life whose paths have crossed with mine to submit and share their stories with us." 

Accompanying the tweet is a statement from the Jacob G. Zuma Foundation, saying the foundation is facilitating the compilation of the book on "the impact and influence of the former president H.E. J.G.M. Zuma on generations of ordinary South Africans and leaders".

"You may have met him when he was a herdboy, a young worker, a trade unionist, a prisoner on Robben Island, in uMkhonto we Sizwe as an underground operative or when he was head of ANC Intelligence," reads the statement.

"Perhaps you interacted with him when he was part of Codesa negotiations, when he served as MEC of KwaZulu-Natal or even as the deputy president or president of the ANC and the Republic of South Africa."

"We look forward to receiving your stories, insights and any other contribution to your success or development."

Zuma, who recently told his supporters he has to sell hats and socks to cover his legal fees, seems to have changed his stance on books.

Speaking in the National Council of Provinces in 2017 shortly after Jacques Pauw's The President's Keepers was published, he had this to say about books: "People know they can't discuss anything. They try not to sleep, reading the books, uh-huh, all the lies and speculation and imagination of people."

Suppressing a chuckle and swinging his notebook around behind the podium, Zuma continued: "That's become the politics, the politics to use here: 'That is the book, you know! This is the book. Can you say no to this book…' Jirrrrr. Novels! It is people who sit down and just think and composition of people. (sic)" 

It remains unclear at this stage if any of the Gupta brothers intend to provide any stories of their alleged interactions with Msholozi.

2 more children charged with murder in Thoriso Themane case

2019-05-31 14:41

