 

Babes Wodumo late for pre-trail for common assault, case postponed

2019-04-24 11:59

Zama Chutshela and Pam Magwaza

Babes Wodumo outside Durban Magistrate's Court (PHOTO: Zama Chutshela)

Musician Babes Wodumo (real name Bongekile Simelane), her manager Nondumiso Simelane and fellow gqom artist Tipcee (real name Thobeka Ndaba) appeared at the magistrate’s court in Durban on Wednesday morning on charges of common assault.

The trio arrived late, with Babes dressed in a short A-line dress with a leather jacket and Tipcee in a black jumper and leggings.

As court proceedings began, Magistrate Jackie Jonck expressed her annoyance at their late coming.

“Another indulgence will not be afforded to you,” she said, before questioning Tipcee’s sobriety.

The trio’s new defence lawyer, Sandile Shoba, assured the magistrate that Tipcee was sober.

Magistrate Jonck didn’t ask the trio to plead at the proceedings but will ask them at the pre-trail conference which has been moved to 15 May 2019.

Speaking outside the court, Tipcee said that she thinks the magistrate was just joking about her possibly not being sober during the proceedings.

“I think the magistrate is not used to long eye lashes. She thought I was  sleeping but I wasn't. I was actually checking the time on my watch. She was joking with me and there's no story there,' said Tipcee.

Although Babes stood outside court to pose for pictures, she declined to give comment to Move! when asked.

“I don’t want to comment at this stage but I will later today,” she said.

Her lawyer Shoba confirmed this and said they can’t give comment at this stage.

Provincial spokesperson for the NPA Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told Move!,

“The matter has been postponed for the pre-trial conference, this means the parties will be preparing for the main trial.”

Babes and her manager were found guilty of contempt of court on 8 April after they failed to show up to their first court appearance on Friday 5 April.

They were each slapped with a R1 000 fine or 30 days in prison.

The common assault case against the trio was opened at the Umbilo police station, Durban, in March and they were set to make their first appearance at the Durban Magistrate Court. But Babes was nowhere to be found on the court date, leaving the court with no option but to issue an arrest warrant for the muso and her two alleged accomplices.

Tipcee issued a medical certificate for her absence, which was accepted by the magistrate.

