 

Baby, 15 others injured as taxi ploughs into Joburg Zoo wall

2019-09-15 20:12

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

A baby and a child were among 16 people injured when a taxi crashed into the wall of the Johannesburg Zoo on Sunday, ER24 said. 

A large number of paramedics had to attend to the injured, including a seriously injured woman who needed advanced life support. 

"The incident took place while roads were cordoned off for a road running event in the area," said ER24's Ross Campbell. 

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the SA Police Service were also at the scene and the taxi driver had been arrested. 

