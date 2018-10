What To Read Next

Outeniqua pass on fire from the Blanco side. (Supplied)

A wildfire in the Bosdorp community has claimed four lives, according to the Garden Route District Municipality.

"It is with great shock and deep sadness that we have been informed of four fatalities in the Bosdorp community due to the wildfire," the Garden Route District Municipality noted in a tweet.

It said that EMS reported that one one adult, two toddlers and one baby died around 18:00.

The George and Garden Route District municipalities stated in a joint statement earlier that there were ongoing active fires in George in the Outeniqua Pass area, reported News24.

In two areas close to the pass, the traffic department and police were aiding a precautionary evacuation.

"George Municipality is, as a precaution, evacuating residents in Blanco Golden Valley and Step-Aside," according to a municipal alert.

"We request people to move carefully and not to panic."

Over the last week, firefighters in the Western Cape have been battling blazes in Kosovo informal settlement, Khayelitsha, Overcome Heights in Vrygrond and along the Garden Route.

