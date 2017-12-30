Baby and driver killed, 10 injured in three-vehicle crash in Free State

Reddersburg – A baby and driver were killed and at least ten
people injured in a three-vehicle collision on the N6 approximately 25
kilometres outside of Reddersburg, heading towards Smithfield, on Saturday
morning.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24,
Free State EMS, Fire and Rescue as well as other services had arrived on the
scene shortly after 05:00 on Saturday morning, where they found the vehicles
scattered across the highway.
(ER24)
"A baby and the driver of one of the vehicles were found
with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and
they were declared dead on scene," he said.
At least ten other people were found with injuries ranging
from minor to moderate.
"Paramedics treated the injured on scene and later
transported them to various hospitals in the area," Vermaak said.
The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not
yet known, but local authorities will conduct an investigation.
The road was closed for some time while emergency services
were at the accident scene.