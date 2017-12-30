 

Baby and driver killed, 10 injured in three-vehicle crash in Free State

2017-12-30 12:29

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Reddersburg – A baby and driver were killed and at least ten people injured in a three-vehicle collision on the N6 approximately 25 kilometres outside of Reddersburg, heading towards Smithfield, on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24, Free State EMS, Fire and Rescue as well as other services had arrived on the scene shortly after 05:00 on Saturday morning, where they found the vehicles scattered across the highway.


(ER24)

"A baby and the driver of one of the vehicles were found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on scene," he said.

At least ten other people were found with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"Paramedics treated the injured on scene and later transported them to various hospitals in the area," Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known, but local authorities will conduct an investigation.

The road was closed for some time while emergency services were at the accident scene.

