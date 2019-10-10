 

Baby boy found dead in aftermath of Khayelitsha shack fire

2019-10-10 19:49

Jenni Evans

Rescue personnel found the body of a young boy after a fire in Khayelitsha. (iStock)

Rescue personnel found the body of a young boy after a fire in Khayelitsha. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A baby boy died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha on Thursday, Cape Town's fire service said. 

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the crews responded to a fire in the informal settlement called TR Section on Mew Way at 13:45. 

He said a number of structures were destroyed and the fire was extinguished at 14:15 due to the swift action of the fire crews. 

"During clean up operations the body of a baby boy was found," said Carelse. 

The infant sustained fatal burn wounds. 

The scene was handed over to the police for further investigation. 

Further details were not immediately available.

This follows a devastating fire in Strand on September 30 in which a man was found dead. 

In that fire, at least 88 were left homeless and 47 shacks burnt down, GroundUp reported

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man, 21, in dock for murder after Mossel Bay teen killed for her Nike sneakers

2019-10-10 19:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Great Snakes! Pet mamba around man's neck causes stir at KZN scrapyard
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Belhar 19:00 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Langa 17:44 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two players win jackpot 2019-10-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 