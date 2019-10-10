Baby boy found dead in aftermath of Khayelitsha shack fire

Rescue personnel found the body of a young boy after a fire in Khayelitsha. (iStock)

A baby boy died in a shack fire in Khayelitsha on Thursday, Cape Town's fire service said.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the crews responded to a fire in the informal settlement called TR Section on Mew Way at 13:45.

He said a number of structures were destroyed and the fire was extinguished at 14:15 due to the swift action of the fire crews.

"During clean up operations the body of a baby boy was found," said Carelse.

The infant sustained fatal burn wounds.

The scene was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

This follows a devastating fire in Strand on September 30 in which a man was found dead.

In that fire, at least 88 were left homeless and 47 shacks burnt down, GroundUp reported.