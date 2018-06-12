 

Baby burnt to death in fire in Cape Town

2018-06-12 15:19

Jan Bornman

Two children burnt to death when the Wendy house they were living in caught fire in Colorado Park in Cape Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said emergency services responded at 03:22 to Flamingo Crescent, Colorado Park, near Lentegeur, where they found the bodies of the two young children. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a six-month-old girl and three-year-old girl died in the fire.

Read: Three children burn to death in fire 

He said they were allegedly left home alone.

Van Wyk said police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the children's death.

"A child neglect case was registered for investigation. The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday," he said.

Van Wyk said the cause of the fire was unknown but that police would investigate.

