Sentencing proceedings have been delayed in the trial into the murder of Baby Daniel, a toddler who was abused and killed in 2016.

The proceedings of Baby Daniel's mother, Maryke Cloete*, and her former boyfriend, Timothy Naidoo, were supposed to go ahead in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

However, they had to be postponed to Tuesday because a pre-sentencing report was outstanding and one of the accused's lawyers was ill and could not attend.

Naidoo was convicted of the child's murder after he tortured, abused and killed three-year-old Daniel at the couple's home in Naturena in June 2016.

Cloete was found guilty of child abuse and negligence.

Daniel had a broken elbow, broken femur, injured ribs and second-degree burns to 60% of his body, News24 previously reported.

But Naidoo, who is not the child's biological father, claimed the child had fallen into a bath of hot water and was found dead the next day.

ALSO READ:Man found guilty of murdering Baby Daniel, mother guilty of child neglect



A forensic pathologist testified that Daniel's injuries had been inflicted while he was still alive.



Daniel had been in hospital numerous times prior to his death.

*Maryke Cloete is not the woman's real name. Her identity has been concealed to protect the identities of her three other children.