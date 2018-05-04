 

Baby Eden ransom drama: ‘The family’s really struggling’

2018-05-04 17:00

Franco Havenga

A poster of missing Eden Laird.

The internet is abuzz with rumours about a 13-months-old boy, Eden Laird, who’s been missing since Wednesday morning after he was kidnapped in Brackendowns, Alberton in Gauteng.

A friend of the family from Durban has confirmed to YOU that the kidnappers are demanding a huge ransom, as had been reported previously in the media.

"The family’s really struggling," she says. 

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini couldn’t confirm whether the family have been approached to pay a ransom to get the baby boy back.  

He did confirm however that by Thursday afternoon Eden and the helper, who also went missing, have not been found.

"We’re following some leads to trace the victims and those people that are responsible for kidnapping them," he said. 

The NGO Pink Ladies, which helps to find missing children, shared a post about Eden on Facebook.

According to the post, which has been shared more than 30 000 times, Eden was last seen when the family’s domestic helper, known only as Cleopatra, went for a walk with the baby on her back. 

He was wearing grey sweatpants with pictures of pumpkins on it and a shirt that said "Granny Sunshine". 

Pink Ladies says at this stage it’s sharing information only with the police and not with the media. 

Lungelo says Eden’s parents reported the child’s disappearance to the police on Wednesday morning and they immediately launched an investigation. 

According to News24, when police was asked whether the domestic worker was suspected of abducting Eden, Lungelo said more details would be revealed once an arrest is made.

He added that both Eden and the domestic workers' kidnappings are being investigated. 

If you have any information that might help the police, call Constable Malele of the Brackendowns police’s unit for family violence, child protection and sexual offences on 082-358-8360 or 082-771-6328. 

Pink Ladies can be contacted on 072-214-7439 or 083-378-4882.

