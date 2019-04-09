 

Baby girl drowns as mother slips while crossing river

2019-04-09 14:45

Kaveel Singh

A drowning child. (File)

A drowning child. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A baby has died after her mother slipped while crossing a river in Umkomaas, 50km south of Durban, paramedic services said on Tuesday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a mother was crossing the river while carrying her girls aged 14 months and 3 years respectively when she reportedly slipped in the water," EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

He said the mother called for assistance and community members, including a minibus driver and nurses from the nearby Banyeni Clinic, came to her assistance.

Mckenzie said the little girls were rushed to the clinic once they were taken out of the water.

At the clinic, the 14-month-old girl was declared dead.

Her older sister was treated before being airlifted to hospital.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Msunduzi municipality in KZN placed under administration

2019-04-09 14:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R83k goes to five Daily Lotto players 2019-04-08 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 