Baby girl from PE badly burnt in cooking oil accident

A 15-month-old girl was severely burnt last weekend when she pulled a pan with hot oil off a stove.

Little Jaydené Croucamp Bester from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape sustained burn wounds over 30% of her body.

Debbie Bester, Jaydené’s grandmother, tells YOU that Jaydené had pulled the pan from the stovetop on Sunday afternoon.

“Her mom and dad, Ricardo and Jackie, were busy cooking,” Debbie says. “Jaydené is a year and three months old. Ricardo went to the bathroom and Jackie turned her back for a just a moment when Jaydené grabbed the pan on the stove.”

Many of Jaydené’s wounds are third-degree burns. She’s being treated in the Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

“She’s receiving excellent care in the burns unit,” Debbie says. “She had an operation this morning to treat infection in her wounds. The worst burns are on her back, chest and face. If she heals well now, she’ll receive a skin graft next week.”

The family say they’re grateful that Jaydené can breathe without assistance and that the swelling has gone down somewhat.

This picture was taken immediately after the accident but Jaydené’s wounds look much worse now. A more recent picture is too graphic to publish. “It’s as if her skin kept burning – it looks raw now,” Debbie says. “And we had to shave off her hair to prevent infection because it’s an oil burn.”





She says the family are still in shock about what had happened to their “sunshine child”.

“She’s our little flower. She’s so affectionate, always sharing hugs with everyone. An accident can happens so fast and so easily.

“We’re asking people to please pray for her because she’s not out of the woods yet.”



