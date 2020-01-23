Baby still missing as woman, 18, appears in court on kidnapping charge

Kwahlelo Tiwane, who was kidnapped in Cape Town on January 15, 2020 (Supplied by SAPS)

Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane, who was snatched in Cape Town, has yet to be found as his alleged kidnapper made her second appearance in court.



Karabo Vivian Tau, 18, applied for bail in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, confirmed regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He said Tau, who faces a charge of kidnapping, would remain in custody until her next appearance on Monday as her application was postponed.

Western Cape police said a woman had snatched Tiwane, one of twin boys, in Parow last Wednesday by gaining their mother's trust.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said the woman had posed as a social worker, asking for the baby's birth certificate and clinic card.

"The suspect returned the next day and accompanied the mother and children in a taxi to Parow, where she told the mother her office was."

Once the vehicle stopped at the "office", the woman got out with one of the twins and fled.

Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi told EWN the family and residents had been approached by a young lady posing as a social worker who said she was looking for unemployed people so she could provide them with food parcels and a R1 000 voucher.

The Cape Argus reported Tau had allegedly confessed to selling the baby to foreign nationals while being questioned by police on Sunday, and that some of her relatives were allegedly involved.

Tau is a matric pupil at a school in Claremont, according to Netwerk24.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge