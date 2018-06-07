'Baby thrower' back in court after charges downgraded

The man accused of throwing his one-year-old daughter from the roof of a shack during municipal demolitions of illegal structures in April made another brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, whose name is being withheld in the interests of the child, was captured in a dramatic series of pictures, first as he threatened to throw her off the roof of a shack in Joe Slovo informal settlement, and eventually as he did.

The child was caught by a metro police officer, Constable Luyolo Nojulumba.

GALLERY: From negotiations to arrest, see how a man flung his child from the roof of their home

The man made a brief appearance in court accompanied only by his family. He had previously been accompanied by members of the Joe Slovo community, who had protested outside the court in support of him.

The matter was transferred to the regional court, before being postponed to June 22 for further consultation.

In May the State downgraded the charges against him from attempted murder to child abuse, and he was released on a warning.

