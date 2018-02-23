 

Baby Zahnia murder case postponed again

2018-02-23 11:00

Tammy Petersen

Cindy Woodward is frustrated after the case against her baby's alleged killers was again postponed in the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, New24)

Cape Town - Cindy Woodward's eyes welled up with tears as she rubbed her tattoo of her murdered baby Zahnia's face, after the case against her alleged killers was again postponed in the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Mark Sher postponed the pre-trial conference of the accused, Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel, Morné May, Simaney Kido and Mirriam Johnson, to March 9 so that a legal representative could be arranged for September.

It was the umpteenth postponement, Woodward said on the steps of the High Court.

"My child would have been 1 year and 8 months old today. I look at her cousin, who was born about the same time as her, and I think she could have been doing the same things he is - walking, playing, laughing. But she never will."

On what would have been her daughter's first birthday, she spent six hours in a Muizenberg tattoo parlour, having Zahnia's laughing face etched onto her arm. She rubs it when she talks about her baby girl.

"All I want is a trial date. We thought today will be the day that it's cast in stone, but instead we get another postponement. It's frustrating. We need to move on."

Father shot in the thigh

Baby Zahnia was killed in Ocean View during December 2016.

The 6-month-old was hit by a stray bullet while on her father's arm, outside their home.

Her father had reached for her dummy, which she spat out, when the bullet hit her in the head.

Her father was also shot in the thigh, but still managed to drive his daughter to hospital.

Cindy had returned from work and had just exited a taxi when she heard that her baby had been shot.

Woodward died in the ambulance while being transferred to the Red Cross Children's Hospital, with her mother at her side.


News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
