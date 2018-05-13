 

Bafana Bafana player arrested for drunk driving in Tshwane

2018-05-13 13:03

Correspondent

A Bafana Bafana player is among 15 people arrested for drunk driving in Hatfield over the weekend, Tshwane Metro Police said on Sunday.

The player, aged 28, who used to play for Orlando Pirates, and who is currently playing for the national team, was arrested late on Saturday night.

"Well done to the officers for the outstanding arrests. No one is above the law," said senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba in a statement.

"Drunk driving is one of the major causes of fatal accidents on our roads. Any person found driving while intoxicated will be arrested."

All those arrested are due in court soon, added Mahamba.

