Balindlela leaves DA and returns to ANC

Former Eastern Cape premier Nosimo Balindlela has ditched the Democratic Alliance to return to the ANC.

In a statement, the DA said it noted Balindlela's "misguided" decision to join the ANC again.

"We respect that she feels the need to serve the ANC but believe that this is misguided as ANC corruption and maladministration have robbed the poor of billions," the party said in a statement.

Balindlela was axed by the ANC as the province's premier in 2008 for "lack of service delivery under her leadership."

At the time, she said she was humiliated to learn of her sacking through the media and not through the party.

She was seen to be linked to Jacob Zuma's foe, former president Thabo Mbeki.

Zuma emerged victorious at the ANC's Polokwane conference and Mbeki was recalled as president shortly afterwards.

In 2012, the DA announced with much fanfare that Balindlela was joining the party.

She served as the party's water and sanitation spokesperson before returning to the provincial legislature in 2016.

In the statement, the DA thanked Balindlela for her participation in "efforts to build an alternative government" and for her "kind words of how she enjoyed her time" with the party.

