A whopping 20 years behind bars is the sentence the Evander Regional Court imposed on Tuesday for bank card skimmer Thabo Simon Ntuli, who worked at the Leandra Tell Plaza in Mpumalanga.

The fraudster was arrested in September 2016 when the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team searched his booth and found a skimming device in his possession.

His arrest followed a spike in card skimming-related complaints at the Toll Plaza.

"The Hawks' investigations successfully linked over 1 075 counts of these illegal [card skimming] transactions to the Leandra Toll Plaza where Ntuli was employed at the time," said police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi.

"Ntuli would skim unsuspecting passing motorists' bank cards and store their data, which enabled him to access their funds using electronic transfers and cloned cards," he added.

The victims included motorists from Leslie, Secunda, Leandra and elsewhere in the country.

On Tuesday, Ntuli was sentenced to 20 years in jail for fraud committed in contravention of the Regulation of the Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena commended the investigating and prosecution teams for ensuring that justice was served.

Last year, the same court sentenced Gegama Simon Mahlangu to four years in jail for using a skimming device to rip off unsuspecting motorists of more than R40 000 at Trichardt Toll Plaza.

