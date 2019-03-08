 

Bank of Lisbon building to be demolished following fatal 2018 fire

2019-03-08 05:45

Sesona Ngqakamba

A fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg. (Canny Maphanga, News24)

The Gauteng government says it has taken a decision to demolish the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg. 

This is after a structural assessment on the building was conducted following the fatal fire that claimed the lives of three people in September 2018.  

"The assessment revealed that the building sustained extensive structural damage resulting from the fire incident," government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said.

Masebe said, after the assessment report, various options of remedying the structure were looked at, but it was concluded that it would be in the best interests of the environment where the building was situated, for it to be demolished. 

READ: Three firefighters confirmed dead following Johannesburg building fire

"Any other option would have just been too expensive and also too risky for the environment," said Masebe. 

A contractor, through the Department of Infrastructure Development ,has been appointed to manage the demolition project.

The building had been stabilised and the contractor was conducting investigations to determine the best and safest way of demolishing it, Masebe said..

He said all regulations and by-laws would be complied with in carrying out the demolition project.

ALSO READ: 2 firefighters who survived Bank of Lisbon fire discharged from hospital

All neighbours and affected parties had been notified of the intention to demolish the building and would be kept informed throughout the project, he added. 

Further public announcements would be made about the project in due course, Masebe said. 

Firefighters Simphiwe Moropane, 28, Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, and Khathutshelo Muedi, 37, died while trying to put out the blaze.

Moropane plunged to his death after he slipped from a ledge while trying to get air. Ndlovu and Muedi died from lack of oxygen after they became trapped in the building.

Read more on:    bank of lisbon  |  johannesburg ­  |  fires
