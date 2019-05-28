 

Banyana Banyana bonus revamp welcomed by gender commission

2019-05-28 22:20

Jenni Evans

Banyana Banyana (Supplied)

The new bonus pay structure for the Banyana Banyana football team was welcomed by the Commission for Gender Equality on Tuesday as a step towards pay parity.

"The commission has been concerned that despite the gallant display and being the pride of the nation Banyana Banyana were underpaid," a statement said.

"Although, the commission acknowledges that this endeavour is not enough in ensuring that the playing fields are equal when it comes to the remuneration of both women and men [in] football, such an initiative is welcomed as it begins to address the anomalies that had existed for far too long."

Banyana Banyana tweeted details of their new pay structure (per player) on Tuesday:

Tournament participation fee: R20 000

Performance bonuses:

Group qualification: R320 000

Achieving fourth position: R420 000

Achieving third position: R520 000

Achieving second position: R670 000

Winners: R920 000

In a statement it said that the women's team being underpaid is what drove the commission to engage the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Department of Sports and Recreation to address the wage gap between the women's team and their male counterparts Bafana Bafana. 

In January, Sport24 reported that Banyana Banyana's players earn about 10 times less than their male counterparts when it comes to match bonuses.

According to Minister of Sport Tokozile Xasa's answer to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Pebane Moteka, Banyana's players previously received a match bonus of R5 000 for a win in an official match, and R4 000 for a win in a friendly match. 

Last year it was reported that Bafana Bafana players earn as much as R60 000 for a win‚ R40 000 for a draw, but nothing for a defeat, according to Sport24. 

The commission lauded the sponsors that helped "quell the injustice", in terms of remuneration of equal pay for equal work for the forthcoming World Cup and African Cup of Nations for Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana respectively.

It will carry on talking to Safa and the department over the wage gap. 

