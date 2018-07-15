Basetsana Kumalo's business is not anti-black

Bureaucratic bungling is what a travel company, whose
directors include Basetsana Kumalo, has apparently fallen victim to after the
Department of Labour instituted legal proceedings against it for operating
without a transformation plan.
On Friday, the department withdrew its legal action against
Travel With Flair (TWF), whose chief executive is Kumalo’s sister, Johanna
Mukoki, after the company proved that it had been filing its employment equity
plans and was complying with the law.
Department of Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane did not
respond to messages requesting comment, sent to him on Friday.
However, another official in the department confirmed that
the case had been dropped and would be formally withdrawn from court tomorrow.
Last week, City Press reported that TWF, which had allegedly
been contracted by the Department of Labour to facilitate travel arrangements
for its officials for a decade, had its contract extended without renewing its
employment equity plan. The company was one of 72 that the department was
taking action against for operating without the legally required plans.
But this week, Mukoki said they had indeed filed their plans
last year as required and had received an automatically generated response that
the department had received them. However, the official they had previously
dealt with had resigned, and their calls to check that the department had
received the documents were not answered.
'No equity scandal'
"There is no equity scandal here. TWF is fully
compliant and the matter has been withdrawn," said Mukoki.
"We won the most empowered business of the year last
year, adjudged by Empowerdex, which compiles a rigorous scorecard and we are
level one. You don’t get higher.
"They check management and staff; we even have our own
training academy. We go way beyond the call of duty. The majority of our staff
are black and the majority are women."
According to figures supplied by Mukoki, of TWF’s 700 staff,
577 are broadly black, including 486 African staff, and 123 are white. About
85% of the company’s staff are women.
"After they sent us a lawyer’s letter saying we had not
sent the employment equity plan, we sent a response and resubmitted all the
plans and required information to the new official who was dealing with it,"
Mukoki said.
"At a meeting with the department’s legal advisers, the
[legal] action was withdrawn."