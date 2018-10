What To Read Next

Matric pupils, who are writing their mathematics and mathematical literacy exams on Monday, can rest assured that claims of a question paper leak are false.

A letter was distributed, headed "Notice of illegal distribution of matric final examinations".

However, the Department of Basic Education distanced itself from it.

"While the so-called circular has our logo, it has no address, contact details or the name of the author. It is clearly designed to cause confusion," spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement.

Mhlanga added that the department viewed the letter "in a very serious light".

Also read: Matric results at 2 Limpopo schools blocked after exam paper leak

He said it had the potential to cause confusion and anxiety to matric pupils.

"We urge parents, teachers, [pupils] and department officials to ignore the fake letter and stay focused on the job at hand," he added.

The department also pointed out that there were no supplementary examinations in 2019 but that there would be a full exam in May and June.

"With that said, we call upon our [pupils] and teachers alike to continue to demonstrate commitment and good conduct as the examinations continue," Mhlanga said.