 

Basketball coach accused of killing Hout Bay boy may also face rape charge

2020-03-17 16:19

Chantall Presence

The basketball coach charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Hout Bay could also be charged with rape in the same matter, a court has heard. 

Marvin Minnaar, 23, appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court, where his Legal Aid attorney told the court his client would apply for bail following a two-week postponement of the matter.

Minnaar is accused of killing Sibusiso Dakuse more than two weeks ago, and the State indicated on Tuesday that he could face an additional charge of rape "depending on the police investigation".

The matter was postponed to 7 April for the bail application. 

Family members of Dakuse were heard shouting "Satan" as Minnaar was led down from the dock to the court cells.

Wandisile Ndzakani, Dakuse's father, told News24 that Minnaar should stay behind bars because he was a danger to the community. Other family members said that of he was released, they couldn't be held responsible for what happened to him.

READ | Murdered Cape Town boy, 12, to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape

Dakuse was killed before he could perform his first solo at a wedding and corporate event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. He was set to perform with the Hout Bay Music Project's senior gig ensemble.

He went to the local Sentinel Primary School and would attend extra-curricular music lessons at the Hout Bay Music Project and the Kronendal Music Academy.

Read more on:    sibusiso dakuse  |  cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: City of Cape Town cancels meeting with District Six, withdraws event permits

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Chief Justice to address the impact of the coronavirus on the courts
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 16:22 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 16:17 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 