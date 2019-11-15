 

Bathabile Dlamini returns to public office in key social housing role

2019-11-15 22:22
Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (GCIS)

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will make a return to public service as chairperson of the social housing regulatory authority interim board (SHRA), the Mail and Guardian reports.

According to the publication, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu "has made a series of new board appointments at the authority and other entities that fall under her housing and water ministries since she took office and is expected to make an announcement on their composition next week".

The SHRA is the regulatory body responsible for regulating, capacitating, and investing in the social housing sector. The SHRA administers the subsidies available to social housing and associated norms and standards. 

The authority was established in August 2010 by the Minister of Human Settlements as per the Social Housing Act, No 16 of 2008. SHRA is a public entity in terms of Schedule 3A of the Public Finance Management Act, No. 29 of 1999 (PFMA).

In an interview on radio 702 on Friday morning, spokesperson for the department Makhosini Mgitywa told Bongani Bingwa that in her role, Dlamini would not be in charge of the SHRA's budget – reportedly R1bn - "she does not have control over the budget" but will only have influence at policy level.

Dlamini’s return to public office comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane concluded in her report last month - following a complaint by the DA into the Sassa debacle - that "Dlamini did not deliberately mislead Parliament during a budget vote speech in May 2016 when she stated the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) would be ready to take over the management of the grants payment system from Cash Paymaster Service (CPS)," News24 previously reported.

She added her office had found that the allegations against Dlamini were "unsubstantiated".

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    bathabile dlamini  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former SARS exec Van Loggerenberg squares up against Mkhwebane, heads to court to challenge 'rogue unit' report

2019-11-15 22:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Luyanda Botha handed three life sentences
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parow 21:07 PM
Road name: Giel Basson Drive

Modderdam 21:01 PM
Road name: Duinefontein Road

More traffic reports
Unlucky Friday: No Daily Lotto winners 2019-11-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 