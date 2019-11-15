Bathabile Dlamini returns to public office in key social housing role

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini will make a return to public service as chairperson of the social housing regulatory authority interim board (SHRA), the Mail and Guardian reports.

According to the publication, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu "has made a series of new board appointments at the authority and other entities that fall under her housing and water ministries since she took office and is expected to make an announcement on their composition next week".

The SHRA is the regulatory body responsible for regulating, capacitating, and investing in the social housing sector. The SHRA administers the subsidies available to social housing and associated norms and standards.

The authority was established in August 2010 by the Minister of Human Settlements as per the Social Housing Act, No 16 of 2008. SHRA is a public entity in terms of Schedule 3A of the Public Finance Management Act, No. 29 of 1999 (PFMA).

In an interview on radio 702 on Friday morning, spokesperson for the department Makhosini Mgitywa told Bongani Bingwa that in her role, Dlamini would not be in charge of the SHRA's budget – reportedly R1bn - "she does not have control over the budget" but will only have influence at policy level.

Dlamini’s return to public office comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane concluded in her report last month - following a complaint by the DA into the Sassa debacle - that "Dlamini did not deliberately mislead Parliament during a budget vote speech in May 2016 when she stated the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) would be ready to take over the management of the grants payment system from Cash Paymaster Service (CPS)," News24 previously reported.

She added her office had found that the allegations against Dlamini were "unsubstantiated".

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala