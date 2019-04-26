 

Batohi: Jiba and Mrwebi axing sets NPA on a new path

2019-04-26 17:09

Canny Maphanga

Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss

Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss (The Presidency)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sets a new path for the NPA, according to newly-appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi.

"This decision comes at an important time for South Africa as the country yearns for accountability and a revived commitment to the rule of law -  a fundamental principle in our Constitution.

"As the Mokgoro report reminds us, it is imperative that the NPA performs its critical role independently, in accordance with the law and the spirit of the Constitution," she said in a statement on Friday.

The two advocates were sacked by the President following recommendations made in a report by retired Constitutional Court judge, Yvonne Mokgoro.

The report, handed to the President on March 31, follows an inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office after their respective suspensions in October 2018.

ALSO READ: Mokgoro inquiry: 10 damning findings against Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi

The President's decision coupled with the recommendations in the Mokgoro report has "ended months of uncertainty in the NPA", Batohi added.

"The report decisively highlights the guiding principles that all prosecutors – regardless of rank or title – are expected to uphold.

"It [the decision] has unburdened the NPA from certain issues that have weighed negatively on the organisation’s credibility and reputation," she explained.

The NDPP further adds that once the decision is confirmed by Parliament, it will enable Batohi to begin her work in rebuilding the leadership of the NPA in line with her vision for the organisation.

"A vision where justice wins again, and where all South Africans have confidence in the integrity and capacity of the NPA to deliver on its Constitutional mandate," she concluded.

Jiba has since confirmed in a statement through her lawyer, advocate Zola Majavu that she would be taking the report on review while Mrwebi declined to comment on the matter as he awaits the final call from Parliament.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  nomgcobo ­jiba  |  shamila batohi  |  lawrence mrwebi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ford facing criminal investigation over emissions testing

2019-04-26 16:37

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among four players 2019-04-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 