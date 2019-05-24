 

'When you go after the king you have to make sure you kill him' Batohi expects political attacks

2019-05-24 14:46

Pieter du Toit

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images)

National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi says she is under no illusion that she, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the new Investigative Directorate will be the target of political attacks.

"That's going to happen, that's definitely going to happen. We are going to be accused of pursuing persons for political and other motives. And we expect to be attacked personally as well, and we hope that when it does happen, that civil society and those who want to fight the good fight will be behind us," Batohi said at a press conference at the NPA's headquarters in Silverton, Pretoria, on Friday morning.

And she added she didn't care "what happens on Twitter".

Expectations

Batohi was updating the media about the progress she has made in reconfiguring the NPA since assuming office in February this year. She also introduced Advocate Hermione Cronje as the head of the investigative directorate in her office. Cronje will lead a specialised unit to investigate and prosecute allegations of state capture and high-level corruption.

Both Batohi and Cronje seemed acutely aware of public expectations of the NPA's new management and the political minefields they will have to navigate. They also explained that the public's expectation of justice must be balanced with fairness and the need for thorough investigations.

"When you go after the king you have to make sure you kill him. That means we need to have a watertight case. Not just the evidence will be attacked, but we will be attacked, from various quarters. We have to make sure we don't rush with cases. And we have to bear in mind the country's expectations, but we also have to ensure we have solid cases.

"We are aware…we need to demonstrate that the wheels of justice are turning. We'll be looking at various cases, but people will have to understand we cannot go to court and have another Estina dairy debacle again, where cases are withdrawn because we haven't properly investigated it," Batohi said.

Key and high-profile cases will take time to finalise, but the NPA needs to get it right, she added.

Criticism

She dismissed politicians' criticism of her, including Julius Malema – who accused her of being controlled by Pravin Gordhan – and said there would be many opinions about her: "I don't really care what people say. I don't care what happens on Twitter. I, and the NPA, know what needs to be done. There will be whispers and allegations, but we will ignore it and ensure that we pursue justice."

The NDPP acknowledged that the NPA and the Scorpions, a specialised investigating and prosecutions unit that was dissolved in 2008, became the target of attacks because it was perceived by some to be acting politically.

She explained that Cronje's directorate would not be driven by political and other agendas and that her office and the NPA would not be influenced by what happened on social media.

"We need to hold people accountable. This has got nothing to do with agendas. It's all about the evidence. And it's all about solving the massive corruption problem we have in South Africa," she said.

The new unit, Batohi said, is very similar to the Scorpions because it will also have an investigating, forensic and prosecuting ability.

It will be crucial however to get the right people in the right positions to prevent turf wars from erupting, such as in the case between the police in the Scorpions more than a decade ago, she added.

Read more on:    npa  |  shamila batohi  |  hermione cronje  |  pretoria  |  corruption  |  judiciary
NEXT ON NEWS24X

10 things to remember if you are attending the presidential Inauguration

2019-05-24 14:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 