 

'Be ballsy' - Faf gets those undies out again to challenge men in cancer drive

2019-11-13 14:47

Jenni Evans

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shakes hands with Faf de Klerk. (Photo: Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, shakes hands with Faf de Klerk. (Photo: Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Springbok star Faf de Klerk has pulled the national underpants out again to kick off the "#FafChallenge" - to get men to check their "crown jewels" for signs of testicular cancer.

"Don't Faf this up," urges the campaign which already has De Klerk, captain Siya Kolisi and six other rugby players - Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe, Damien de Allende, Malcolm Marx, and Jesse Kriel on board.

PICS | Faf gives Tutu a glimpse of the national underpants

"Be ballsy enough to check your crown jewels in the #FafChallenge," says the tagline, referring to the infamous picture of De Klerk in his flag-coloured underpants with the Duke of Sussex in the locker room after the Springboks' victory in the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) has also produced various "testi-monials" in 2016, explaining the importance of not only regular checks, but for the conversation to become more regular among men.

Staying with the rugby theme, it explains how to do the check in "Touch Down", and "Blitz defence" advises going to doctor if any lumps or bumps are found. There is also a microsite with frequently answered questions on the topic.

Fidelia van der Linde, communications manager for pharmaceutical company Cipla which has a relationship with the seven Springboks involved in the campaign, told News24 that they were hoping for the same "talkability" about these important self-checks that woman had established about regular breast checks.

The first step for men is to do their #FafChallenge, post about it in a swimming costume, or holding tennis balls, or simply say you have done it, and tag a friend to do it.

The site also has deeper information on testicular cancer, and what to look for.

Comedy Central has also launched #Novemballs, urging men to take care of their testicles. 

It didn't take long to catch on:

 

Read more on:    faf de klerk  |  healthcare
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN tornado: Eskom fixing network after fatal storm leaves 15 000 without power

2019-11-13 14:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Shot security guard airlifted to hospital after Hurlingham house robbery
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 15:46 PM
Road name: marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 15:44 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday 2019-11-12 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 