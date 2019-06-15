 

Be careful on the roads this long weekend, urges Mbalula amid crash reports

2019-06-15 19:33

Ntwaagae Seleka

Six people were killed in a horror crash near Verena. (Supplied)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution this long weekend to avoid accidents.

This comes after two more people were killed and about 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said while the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, Mbalula has called on road users to be careful.

"This long weekend also marks the beginning of school holidays for public schools, please be careful as you travel to your holiday destinations, celebrate Father’s Day and commemorate Youth Day. We don’t want festive occasions to turn into sombre events. Please obey the rules of the road," she said.

Mbalula has sent his condolences to those who have lost loved ones in this crash and has wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

News24 earlier reported that a horrific crash claimed the lives of six people in Mpumalanga, with three children aged between two and 13 among the casualties.

The head-on collision occurred on the R544 near Verena on Friday night, when a Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz crashed between Emalahleni and Verena at around 20:00, according to spokesperson for Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi said.

Five occupants in the Volkswagen, all from the same family, died. One passenger in the Mercedes was killed. Three others are in a serious condition in hospital.

fikile mbalula  |  accidents
