 

Be creative, higher education minister advises TVET colleges

2018-01-16 20:38

Chester Makana, Correspondent

The Minister of Higher Education and Training Hlengiwe Mkhize. (Chester Makana, Correspondent)

The Minister of Higher Education and Training Hlengiwe Mkhize. (Chester Makana, Correspondent)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane – Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says institutions of higher learning should be creative and innovative in creating access to education for prospective students.

The call comes as universities and government-funded colleges for technical vocational education and training (TVET) struggle to enrol students.

Last week, scores of students joined queues in search of places at universities and colleges, overwhelming the institutions.

Mkhize said the government was not looking at rapidly increasing investment into resources to increase the number of institutions, but that it would be looking at technology and other alternatives to supply the education needs of society.

"Institutions have to be creative and innovative, and achieve far more than what is expected," said Mkhize as she addressed a media briefing in Polokwane.

She visited Capricorn TVET College and met with other colleges' management to better understand challenges they are faced with after the announcement of free education.

Technology

In December President Jacob Zuma announced free education for the poor, almost two years after students launched the #FeesMustFall movement.

Mkhize said TVETs could be innovative by deploying technology, long-distance learning and evening classes without having to increase infrastructure to respond to students' needs.

She said over the years the country had not paid attention to the growing number of students or aspiring students.

Capricorn TVET College became the centre of attention after six students were injured during a stampede at the institution last Thursday.

However, applications were rescheduled to resume this week as the college seeks to fill what is left of 1 200 spots.

Read more on:    hlengiwe mkhize  |  polokwane  |  education  |  university fees

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban H&M store shuts its doors ahead of EFF protest

2018-01-16 20:27

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
ANC 'pilgrimage' aims to reconnect with stalwarts and community
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 05:46 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 16 2018-01-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 