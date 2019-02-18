Be lenient to my 'good, kind, loyal' son - Jason Rohde's mother asks court

After waxing lyrical about Jason Rohde's positive qualities, his mother Brenda asked the Western Cape High Court on Monday to be lenient when sentencing him for his wife's murder.

Brenda Rohde, who was called as a witness in mitigation of sentence, said her son could appear "aloof and standoffish" to a stranger, but had a "heart of gold".

She said he had been a very good son to her and her husband, who adopted Jason as his own when he was still young.

"I can't emphasise enough Jason's gentle, caring personality. Not only with his family, but with his friends and with his business employees. He was always there for them... He has always been accommodating and understanding."

Only one mention was made of the late Susan Rohde when Brenda explained that they had mixed feelings about her and Jason marrying so young.

Brenda said a lot of mothers would say the same, but insisted that her son was a "good, kind and loyal person".

His style was to go quiet and walk away when angry, but he never ended up sulking or being moody.

Defence lawyer Graham van der Spuy asked if she had seen any violence or misogyny from him.

'I have never had any complaints'

"I have thought back and there is honestly nothing that I can repeat that has even come closer to being physical at all... I have seen no physical act of aggression from Jason at all," she said.

"I have never had any complaints. If it has happened, I am totally unaware of it and I don't think it has, as he doesn't like aggression as such. He hates the display of violence. He is a gentle person."

She became emotional toward the end of her testimony as she spoke about how much her son was loved by everyone in the family.

"I love him very much, so does his father, his sister, aunts, cousins... and they're with him every step of the way. I ask the court to be lenient, if for no other reason, than for his children, and that is not a threat whatsoever to anybody."

She said they would all suffer without him - his three daughters without a dad or financial support and she and her elderly husband without Jason as a critical part of their real estate agency business.

Rohde, who sported a new haircut in the dock, listened carefully and appeared moved. He spent Christmas and his birthday in custody at Pollsmoor Prison.