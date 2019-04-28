'Be patient' AbaThembu King Dalindyebo's son tells nation after talks with Ramaphosa over presidential pardon

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the acting AbaThembu King, Azenathi Dalindyebo on Sunday, reassuring him that his father's pardon application is being given serious consideration.

Earlier this month, Justice Minister Michael Masutha handed the president a recommendation that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo be pardoned for his crimes.

Dalindyebo is currently serving a 12-year sentence in prison for arson, assault, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Following the meeting between Cyril Ramaphosa and Azenathi, the King's son was assured that all the processes regarding the possibility of a pardon were being dealt with thoroughly.

"The only thing I would say now to the AbaThembu nation is patience. We should be patient, the king will make his way home. Patience," Azenathi, told eNCA.

Ramaphosa also told the broadcaster that Dalindyebo's son understood the processes and has left the matter in president's hands.

"I received a recommendation from the minister and I am applying mind to it and will be doing so very carefully, very thoroughly because it is a serious matter that we need as government to apply our minds to," Ramaphosa said.

When asked whether the ultimatum made to him by some, that he grant the king a pardon or risk the ANC losing their votes come May 8, Ramaphosa stuck to his guns, and reiterated that the matter was receiving his attention.

"Everyone should be satisfied with the fact that this matter has been tabled on my desk, by the minister, it is being addressed and it will be addressed properly because we are not a reckless government. We are not a government that does things outside the parameters of the law."

City Press previously reported that Dalindyebo's application for a presidential pardon follows a series of attempts overturn his conviction and sentence, including a failed appeal in the Constitutional Court.

The newspaper also reported that Masutha downplayed claims that the pardon is to muster up votes before the 2019 elections.