'Be strong my leader, this too shall pass' Zuma shows support for Zandile Gumede

Former president Jacob Zuma has shown his support for eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, and questions the motive behind the corruption charges.

Zuma who is also facing corruption related charges in the Durban High Court has asked his comrade to be strong as "this too shall pass".

Gumede appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday facing corruption-related charges linked to a R208m tender with the Durban solid waste department.

She was accompanied by councillor Mondli Mthembu who is the chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure committee.

The duo was released on R50 000 bail and are due to appear again in court on August 8, News24 reported.

Zuma also tweeted that he hopes the charges aren't "politically motivated" and that there is "enough evidence to substantiate the charge".





The former president is facing 16 charges: one of racketeering, one of money laundering, two of corruption and 12 of fraud.







