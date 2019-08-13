 

Beached humpback whale euthanised near Jeffreys Bay

2019-08-13 19:07

Staff reporter

(Supplied, Facebook)

(Supplied, Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A humpback whale was euthanised on Tuesday after it beached at Kabeljous Beach near Jeffreys Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute has confirmed.

Scientists are investigating the cause of the beaching.

Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, said an alert was received on Monday night, whereafter the Marine Animal Stranding Network, marine scientists and vets were alerted and activated.

"The 11-metre humpback whale was found to be in a poor condition and suffering," Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.

"Marine Animal Stranding Network authorities made the decision to humanely euthanise the whale and, on Tuesday morning, a police team carried out the humane operation to euthanise the whale under the guidance of marine scientists and vets on the scene."

The Kouga Municipality’s solid waste management department was arranging the removal of the carcass from the beach under the guidance of Kouga Disaster Risk Management.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  marine life  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Pickpockets caught on camera outside East London restaurant

2019-08-13 18:08

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-08-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 