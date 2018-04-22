Beaten Moses Mabhida stadium guard 'seriously injured, but stable'

What To Read Next

Police react to crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

A security guard who was beaten up during a violent breakout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban is in stable condition, paramedics said on Sunday.

"She is in hospital. She is seriously injured but stable," Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen told News24.

There were social media reports on Sunday that the guard had died as a result of her injuries sustained at the venue during the Nedbank Cup semi-final match.

Van Reenen, however, dismissed those reports as incorrect.

On Saturday night, chaos erupted at the venue after angry fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars, dumping Chiefs out of the cup.

Fans could be seen storming the field, hurling chairs and beating security officials. Police had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse unruly fans.

The female security guard was caught on camera being badly beaten during the violence on the field.

The scenes were widely criticised by all in the sporting community.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa, and the Premier Soccer League were among those to slam the behaviour of the Kaizer Chiefs fans, and called on Stadium Management South Africa to address the incident.

Stadium Management SA on Sunday registered its "grave concern" over the gruesome assault of the female security guard. Due process must be followed to get to the bottom of it.

This lady security guard was kicked and beaten up and left unconscious...... #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/qCVUrz5Lyw — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 21, 2018

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed on Sunday that two people had been arrested and were due to appear in court on Monday on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

She said more arrests were imminent.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Kompela meanwhile resigned as a result of the incident.

WATCH more footage of fans attacking the security guard below:

Ugly scenes at tge Moses Mabhida Stadium #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/Ww2JRoycxw — Mfundo Mabaso (@Digital_Mfundo) April 21, 2018

Absolutely diabolical scenes at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight. Kaizer Chiefs will be in big trouble for this. Unacceptable from the supporters.Video via @Jeff_CJ31 pic.twitter.com/87hSwROwiZ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 21, 2018

