 

Beaten Moses Mabhida stadium guard 'seriously injured, but stable'

2018-04-22 15:04

Correspondent

Police react to crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

Police react to crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A security guard who was beaten up during a violent breakout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban is in stable condition, paramedics said on Sunday.

"She is in hospital. She is seriously injured but stable," Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen told News24.

There were social media reports on Sunday that the guard had died as a result of her injuries sustained at the venue during the Nedbank Cup semi-final match.

READ: Two arrested, 'more imminent' after Moses Mabhida stadium violence

Van Reenen, however, dismissed those reports as incorrect.

On Saturday night, chaos erupted at the venue after angry fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars, dumping Chiefs out of the cup.

Fans could be seen storming the field, hurling chairs and beating security officials. Police had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse unruly fans.

The female security guard was caught on camera being badly beaten during the violence on the field.

The scenes were widely criticised by all in the sporting community.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa, and the Premier Soccer League were among those to slam the behaviour of the Kaizer Chiefs fans, and called on Stadium Management South Africa to address the incident.

READ: Sports Minister Xasa 'appalled' by Moses Mabhida stadium chaos

Stadium Management SA on Sunday registered its "grave concern" over the gruesome assault of the female security guard. Due process must be followed to get to the bottom of it.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed on Sunday that two people had been arrested and were due to appear in court on Monday on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

She said more arrests were imminent.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Kompela meanwhile resigned as a result of the incident.

WATCH more footage of fans attacking the security guard below:

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gigaba launches 'war on queues' at home affairs

2018-04-22 14:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 