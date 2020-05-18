Bedfordview police launch search for robbers after courier vehicle held up, cellphones stolen

Bedfordview police are on the hunt for at least five people believed to be behind the robbery of a vehicle transporting cellphones on Monday morning.

According to Bedfordview police spokesperson André de Jager, a bakkie was couriering the cellphones to different iPhone stores.

As the bakkie was on its way to the first store at Eastgate Shopping Centre at around 08:15 - escorted by a security vehicle - it was intercepted on Concorde Road.

De Jager said the robbers shot at the security vehicle, injuring one of the guards. The guard was transported to hospital.

De Jager said, according to statements from witnesses, the five were driving in two separate vehicles during the time of the robbery.

"They then took the bakkie with the stock, offloaded the driver and crew [and] drove to Bruma, where they offloaded the goods to another vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Bruma," De Jager said.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated and no arrests have been made.








