 

Bedfordview police launch search for robbers after courier vehicle held up, cellphones stolen

2020-05-18 15:10

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Gallo)

(Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bedfordview police are on the hunt for at least five people believed to be behind the robbery of a vehicle transporting cellphones on Monday morning. 

According to Bedfordview police spokesperson André de Jager, a bakkie was couriering the cellphones to different iPhone stores. 

As the bakkie was on its way to the first store at Eastgate Shopping Centre at around 08:15 - escorted by a security vehicle - it was intercepted on Concorde Road. 

READ | Cops arrested for alleged business robbery of cash and cigarettes in Kimberley

De Jager said the robbers shot at the security vehicle, injuring one of the guards. The guard was transported to hospital. 

De Jager said, according to statements from witnesses, the five were driving in two separate vehicles during the time of the robbery.  

"They then took the bakkie with the stock, offloaded the driver and crew [and] drove to Bruma, where they offloaded the goods to another vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Bruma," De Jager said. 

A case of armed robbery is being investigated and no arrests have been made.



Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Ramaphosa defends public's right to challenge regulations, more unrest among SA's Covid-19 advisors

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Supermarket building on fire in Pinetown CBD
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 15:23 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Philippi 15:20 PM
Road name: New Eisleben Road

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-17 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 