Bellville, Strand train services cancelled for weekend maintenance work

Several Metrorail lines will be out of commission from Friday to Sunday due to maintenance work. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Metrorail has announced several train lines will be out of service on certain routes in the Western Cape between Friday and Sunday, requesting commuters to take different routes or use alternative transportation for the weekend.

The central line between Bellville and Cape Town via Lavistown will be down from the first train on Friday to the last one on Sunday. The service would be cancelled in both directions, Metrorail said on Thursday.

In this instance, commuters are advised to make use of alternative transportation.

The disruptions are due to maintenance work being planned by Metrorail.

Trains will be affected on the northern line between Kuils River and Eerste River on the Strand to Muldersvlei line, also from the first train on Friday to the last one on Sunday.

This line included the Bellville and Strand/Muldersvlei directions, which would be closed in both directions, Metrorail said.







According to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott, the central line maintenance was part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's "modernisation programme".



"A rail technology upgrade will be done," she said.

"We regret we are unable to provide other alternatives like buses, and we want to thank people for their patience while we work to improve the service."

The central line from Khayelitsha (Chris Hani station) will be cancelled on Sunday.

Commuters have been asked to make use of the Kapteinsklip train between Cape Town and Philippi and their own alternative transport between Chris Hani and Philippi.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala