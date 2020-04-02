 

Bellville vehicles crime unit busts five cops and two admin clerks for fraud and corruption

2020-04-02 19:55

Ntwaagae Seleka

One of the five policemen and two administrative personnel arrested for corruption and fraud.

One of the five policemen and two administrative personnel arrested for corruption and fraud. (Supplied/SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Five police officers and two administrative personnel were arrested for fraud and corruption in Bellville, Langa and Paarl on Thursday morning.

They are alleged to have fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.

They were taken into custody by the Bellville vehicles crime unit.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the arrests were made after a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registrations. 

"Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts. The five police sergeants and two administrative clerks are aged between 30 and 40.

"They are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 3 April on charges of forgery, fraud and corruption," said Potelwa.

She said, as the police investigation progresses, the arrest of more suspects could be on the cards. 

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata warned there was no place for corrupt members within SAPS. 

“I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law,” said Matakata.

Read more on:    cape town  |  corruption  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

In pics and videos | Refugees evicted from Methodist Church

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Ministers to update media on relaxed lockdown regulations
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 1 minute ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Software Engineer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R720 000.00 - R960 000.00 Per Year

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 