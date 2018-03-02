 

'Beneficiaries of colonialism will be defeated in SA' - ANCWL to UK MEP

2018-03-02 21:59

Jan Bornman

ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba

Johannesburg – The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has condemned a request from an independent Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for intervention in the South African land debate.

Janice Atkinson wrote to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to prevent South Africa from becoming "another Zimbabwe".

"The British government has a duty to South Africa because of our cultural links, trading partnership and because it is a Commonwealth member. It is our duty to step in and mediate," she wrote.

"For far too long the hard left of the ANC has been taking control. Their policies are increasingly shaped by the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), because they are losing votes to that party’s hatred, divisive racism and its promise to under-educated South Africans that all will be well if they simply take white people's farms and businesses."

In her letter, Atkinson said she had been in contact with the Freedom Front Plus' Dr Corné Mulder about the situation.

"Scandalously, the European Parliament has refused my repeated requests for a debate on a situation. If this were happening in other countries, the EU would properly regard it as a humanitarian catastrophe in the making. Because it is South Africa, the EU chooses to turn a blind eye," Atkinson wrote.

"It is clear that imminent constitutional changes in South Africa will enable the government, not only to seize land belonging to white farmers, but also to expropriate businesses, homes as well as conservation projects in the Kruger National Park."

The ANCWL said Atkinson was part of a "fascist right-wing" United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) and said she was still of the belief that South Africa was a British colony.

Atkinson was expelled from UKIP in 2015 for bringing the party into disrepute.

"Atkinson and many others, who still think that SA is still under the British colony, must be warned and be informed without fear that SA is a sovereign state and cannot be dictated by right-wing fascists in the mecca of imperialism on how to run the affairs of the country," said the ANCWL's secretary general Meokgo Matuba.

"Beneficiaries of colonialism, which included slave trading and looting of resources of other countries, will be defeated in SA."

Matuba said, if Atkinson really cared about the well-being of South Africa and its people, she should call for the return of all minerals looted from South Africa.

"The ANCWL calls for the SA Parliament to instruct [the] European Parliament to call their fascist member of parliament to order and warn her against meddling with the affairs of SA Parliament," Matuba said.

"The ANCWL calls the ANC-led government to declare any foreign right-wing fascists who behave like Atkinson, a persona non grata in SA. The era of colonialism is over and we cannot allow to be continuously lectured by those who benefited from the slave trading and looting of African resources."

