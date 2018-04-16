 

Beneficiaries using old Sassa cards urged not to panic

2018-04-16 18:48

Christina Pitt

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said beneficiaries with old Sassa cards, who access their grants using electronic or cash payments, will be issued with new cards at its offices or at the SA Post Office.

Beneficiaries of social grants, who are still using the old Sassa cards, have been told not to panic.

All new social grant applicants, as well as reissues, would receive the new card from April 2018.

"...Beneficiaries using the old card must not panic. The card will continue working until 31 December 2018. Sassa will also communicate with them directly when it is time to change it," said Sassa spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni.

Ngubeni also cautioned beneficiaries not to give out their confidential PIN codes to potential fraudsters over the phone, as this information may be used to carry out illegal deductions.

"Sassa will not request the personal information of the beneficiary over the phone. Official communication will be through proper channels which, amongst others, involve post letters...," Ngubeni said.

There was concern last month that beneficiaries who collect their money via ATMs and third parties, such as Pick n Pay, would have to foot a R10 bank charge.

Grindrod Bank, the institution supposedly responsible for the bank charges, said in a statement that it was forced to do so after Sassa withdrew its subsidy.

Read more on:    sassa  |  social grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Guptas' Saxonwold compound raided; DA in another bid to oust Patricia de Lille; and SARS gets tough with non-compliant taxpayers

2018-04-16 18:23

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: SA condemns Syria airstrikes
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 