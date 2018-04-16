Beneficiaries using old Sassa cards urged not to panic

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said beneficiaries with old Sassa cards, who access their grants using electronic or cash payments, will be issued with new cards at its offices or at the SA Post Office.

Beneficiaries of social grants, who are still using the old Sassa cards, have been told not to panic.



All new social grant applicants, as well as reissues, would receive the new card from April 2018.

"...Beneficiaries using the old card must not panic. The card will continue working until 31 December 2018. Sassa will also communicate with them directly when it is time to change it," said Sassa spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni.

Ngubeni also cautioned beneficiaries not to give out their confidential PIN codes to potential fraudsters over the phone, as this information may be used to carry out illegal deductions.

"Sassa will not request the personal information of the beneficiary over the phone. Official communication will be through proper channels which, amongst others, involve post letters...," Ngubeni said.

There was concern last month that beneficiaries who collect their money via ATMs and third parties, such as Pick n Pay, would have to foot a R10 bank charge.

Grindrod Bank, the institution supposedly responsible for the bank charges, said in a statement that it was forced to do so after Sassa withdrew its subsidy.