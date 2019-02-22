Benoni hit-and-run: Injured gogo wants 'no fuss', says employer

The domestic worker who was knocked over in a hit-and-run incident in Benoni on Monday wants "no fuss" and is planning to resume work on Monday.

Elizabeth*, who is in her 80s, was on her way to work on Monday morning - where she has worked for the past 25 years - when she was knocked down while crossing a road outside John Barrable Hall in Northmead, Benoni.

Video footage of the incident - caught on a CCTV camera of the Benoni Northerns Sports Club - was published by News24 on Thursday.

In the video, Elizabeth attempts to walk faster when a dark-coloured hatchback appears to first slow down before hitting her.

As she crouches in pain in front of the car, the driver reverses, pauses for a few seconds, and then simply drives away, leaving the injured Elizabeth lying in the road.

The video has since gone viral.

WATCH: Woman hit by car, driver speeds off

Speaking to News24 on Friday, Elizabeth's employer, who does not want to be named, said Elizabeth initially said nothing about the incident and carried on with her work as usual.

"Then there was a knock at the door from one of the local security companies who asked whether she was okay since she had been struck down by a car.

"I couldn't believe it, so I asked her what had happened. But she kept insisting that she was 'fine' and that she didn't want to 'cause any trouble'," the employer said.

Driver had child in the car

Elizabeth then said she had been crossing the road as she does every Monday and Thursday when 'the lady' bumped into her and drove off. A child was also in the car, she said.

Initially refusing any treatment, Elizabeth was sent home.

"I then started making enquiries on the Benoni community group asking if anyone had any information and later that day, someone alerted me to the video. I then realised how hectic it was."



Elizabeth was eventually seen by a doctor on Thursday. She was due for a follow-up on Monday.

The employer said Elizabeth used a pedestrian crossing but that motorists notoriously don't stop or slow down.

She said the family was furious about the incident, and especially with the many instances of victim-shaming that people have posted on social media, blaming Elizabeth for being run down.

Family to take it further'

"Elizabeth's family has since seen the footage on News24 and they realise how serious this really was, because she really it played down. They are now considering taking it further."

Benoni Northerns Sports Club manager Rod Scheepers told News24 on Thursday that the video footage taken by the club's delivery bay CCTV camera was too grainy to identify the vehicle's number plate.

But Elizabeth's employer has learnt that the woman who allegedly ran her over used the road regularly when dropping off her child [at school]. The witness could, however, not identify the vehicle and said the woman has not been seen taking that route since the incident on Monday.

"Elizabeth says she's fine and she wants to come back to work on Monday.

"She has worked for our family since before I was born, for more than 37 years - 25 of those in our Benoni home. She really is like family. She should have retired a long time ago, but she doesn't want to. She also has to support her family."

There is little hope of finding the perpetrator, says Elizabeth's employer.

Just apologise

"I just want to put a human plea out to this woman - we don't want to name and shame you, we don't want to put you behind bars - we just want you to apologise…"

On Thursday, Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago could not confirm the incident. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring had no knowledge of emergency services being dispatched to the scene.

Neither Elizabeth's employer nor her family has yet laid a formal charge, but her family "wants to take it further".

"Elizabeth is a sweet, honest person. She certainly did not deserve it, as some of these comments [on social media] are saying."

*Not her real name

