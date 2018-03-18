Best of City Press: Sunday March 18

Here is a compilation of the best content from Sunday's City Press newspaper.

Guptas ripped off poor in planned R1bn a year scam

The poor in North West and Free State were fleeced to build a billion-dollar hospital for the rich in Dubai, in a plan concocted by the Gupta family.

Out of the R954 charged per patient for screening by healthcare provider Mediosa, R650 was to be paid to subcontracted companies from Dubai.





Hundreds will rally behind Zuma in court

ANC structures stand ready to support former president Jacob Zuma throughout his corruption trial when it resumes following Friday’s decision by prosecuting authorities to reinstate charges against him.





How Mokonyane paved the way for a construction firm to earn billions

Documents show former water minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s hidden hand in the direct appointment of LTE Consulting Engineers to deliver the controversial R2.7bn Giyani water project in Limpopo.





Maite talks tough on land



Land Affairs Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has taken a tough stance on the land issue, saying she is prepared to use clauses already in the Constitution to expropriate land without waiting for the constitutional review committee to complete its work.

In an interview with City Press, Nkoana-Mashabane said the shocking reality was that a mere 4% of land was in the hands of black people “in a place they call home”.





ANALYSIS: A sweet day for justice

While Zuma being charged again is a sweet day for the rule of law and South Africa’s war against corruption, it poses dangers.

Zuma is a selfish man who has shown himself to care little for the national interest. We should not be surprised to see him use his acres of time to mobilise a disorderly fightback against the justice system, as he did when he first faced trial, writes Mondli Makhanya





ANALYSIS: Rabada suspension

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s contested suspension for the remainder of the Test series against Australia has highlighted our refusal to box clever as a sporting nation, writes Simnikiwe Xabanisa.





We have our own superheroes in Africa

It's been almost a month since the blockbuster Marvel film Black Panther hit the silver screen. At the root of Black Panther’s success has been the matter of representation, specifically of black people.

What can we take from this boost for black creatives and what does it mean for us in South Africa and on the continent?





