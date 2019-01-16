 

Bethal water crisis: Rand Water curbs supplies over outstanding municipal debt

2019-01-16 05:27

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent

A woman collects water from the 'pipe of hope' connected from a borehole at a guesthouse in Bethal. (Supplied)

A woman collects water from the 'pipe of hope' connected from a borehole at a guesthouse in Bethal. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fed-up Bethal residents, who have had little or no water over the last 25 days, have launched a silent protest to draw attention to their plight.

But it didn't quite go according to plan.

"The original plan was to get as many residents as possible to gather at the Bethal Dam and then have one massive bathing session. Around 200 residents pitched up for the gathering," said Michelle Rademeyer, who spearheaded the protest action."

However, the "dam bath party", as they nicknamed the gathering, hit an unexpected speed bump when they were told that they could not swim there due to serious water contamination. A broken sewage line in Davel Street caused raw sewage to flow into the dam.

It still didn't stop the protest. Instead, an alternative option was quickly found in the form of a fire hydrant. Several residents made use of the improvised shower, washing their hair and bodies.

READ: No water for 25 days and counting: Bethal's pipe of hope brings relief

Bethal and the nearby Emzinoni township fall under the control of the Govan Mbeki Municipality (GMM), which is based in Secunda. The town is plagued by poor service delivery, especially the supply of water.

Rand Water supplies water for the towns under the control of the GMM, and includes Secunda, Kinross, Evander, Trichardt and Bethal.

Justice Mohale, spokesperson for Rand Water, confirmed that they reduced the municipality's water flow by 40% and only allowed 60% of the agreed amount of water to reach the municipality due to its debt.

"This was done because the municipality didn't heed to an agreement to pay some of the outstanding debt of R7.7m," said Mohale.

Mariaan Chamberlain, a DA councillor in the area, said figures she received from the municipality showed that the outstanding debt was sitting at about R90m.

"The municipality is in serious trouble because they owe Eskom R900m as well," she said.

READ MORE: SA has over 40 'critical' sewerage plants under close watch

Resident Hennie Rademan went as far as laying criminal charges against the municipal manager for violations of the residents' human rights.

"The law says it is our right to have decent water but here, every day is another frustration and uphill [struggle] being stuck with no water. The situation is creating a serious health risk as there is not water to use in toilets.

"We have, for months, been pleading with the council to address the water issues to no avail," says Rademeyer. Some residents in the town have now been without water for 13 days.

Over the weekend, the council contracted two water tankers to bring water to residents.

He said residents were told there were numerous pipe breaks which caused the problems which appeared to not be true, as the lack of water from Rand Water seemed to be the actual crisis.

Benzi Soko, spokesperson for GMM, said in his response to a series of questions sent to him by News24 that the council would negotiate with Rand Water.

"Water is a constitutional right and must not be trampled on. We already paid Rand Water R16m," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mbombela  |  service delivery  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Deadly Zim fuel protests: Dirco 'confident' Zim govt will 'resolve situation'

2019-01-15 21:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Cops probe farmer caught on camera brandishing gun at protesters
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:14 AM
Road name: STATION DECK

Cape Town 05:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 