 

Beware the fake: Judge who ruled against Public Protector not on Twitter, warns Office of Chief Justice

2019-08-26 07:56

Sesona Ngqakamba

A fake Twitter handle purporting to be that of Judge Sulet Potterill. (Screenshot)

The Office of the Chief Justice has warned of a fake Twitter handle purporting to be that of Judge Sulet Potterill of the Gauteng Division High Court. 

The account is under the handle @JPotterill. The handle's first tweet was posted on August 11: "May the African Gods protect @pietrampedi appreciation tweet. #RamaphosaMustFall."

A pinned tweet of the account reads: "We don't need two thirds majority to remove this woman @AdvBMkhwebane. However, we do need two thirds majority to expropriate land without compensation and National Reserve Bank. @MYANC must not abuse people."

In a recent judgment, Potterill found against Mkhwebane, and for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, when she prevented her from enforcing the remedial actions of her report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called "rogue unit".

She called Mkhwebane’s remedial action "vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical".

READ: 'Contradictory and non-sensical': Why Gordhan took round one

The Office of the Chief Justice said that Potterill did not have a Twitter account, nor had an account been created for her by the office.

"The views expressed on the Twitter account do not represent those of Judge Potterill or the South African Judiciary," the office said in a statement.

It also reminded the public and Twitter about the existence of an account purporting to be that of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, using the handle @RaymondZondo.

The office said the views expressed on the account were also not those of Zondo. 

"Members of the media are requested to contact the Office of the Chief Justice to verify the authenticity of any social media account that purports to be that of a Judge before attributing any statements made on the account to a Judge."

