 

Bheki Cele hints at re-establishment of a specialised gang unit in the Cape

2018-09-26 22:41

Christina Pitt

Police minister Bheki Cele. (Gallo)

Police minister Bheki Cele. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Western Cape's disbanded specialised gang unit may be re-established, Police Minister Bheki Cele told Total Shutdown protesters in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday.

Cele made the announcement after violent protests against poverty and gangsterism throughout the province on Wednesday.

"The justice cluster will have a meeting where [the departments of] home affairs, police, defence, [and the] prosecution will be together. We are finalising the presidential announcement on the stimulus on security," Cele said.

"What we are expecting to happen is the announcement of a special unit of gangsterism in the Western Cape.

"This question is asked time and again, why the original unit was disbanded... We finally have an answer. We are bringing back that unit to work with the people of Western Cape."

In 2003, the Western Cape police's specialised gang unit was disbanded by then police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

Operation Combat was created in 2010 and focused on taking down high-ranking gangsters in the province and prosecuting them under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Cele also said that he would assist in facilitating an imbizo between the government and the affected communities.

"We will invite local government. Remember, government must work in tandem – national, provincial and local," he said to jeers from the audience.

Earlier, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith and local councillor Angus McKenzie were ejected from the meeting at the behest of the protesters.

Protesters claimed that Smith and McKenzie were trying to use the community's social ills to their political advantage.

"If they don't come, we will do what we have to do. No political tags will be attached," Cele continued.

"We will bring all the roleplayers, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to work hard for these criminals not to get bail."

Total Shutdown leader Henrietta Abrahams demanded improved visible policing and asked that certain areas on the Cape Flats be declared disaster areas.

"When we say visible policing, they say there [are] no resources," she said.

"What is happening here is similar to the fires in Knysna. We want the same amount of attention, resources and priority. We are not a priority because we are poor and working class."

She said that police must patrol gang hotspots, such as schools and train terminals.

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I was not appointed to protect anyone - Shaun Abrahams on links to Bosasa bosses

2018-09-26 21:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman shields children from would-be bakery robbers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Grabouw 21:06 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 20:58 PM
Road name: TAXI RANK CLOSURE

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, September 26 2018-09-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 