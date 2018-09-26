 

Bheki Cele is a liar - angry councillor ejected from Total Shutdown meeting

2018-09-26 19:12

Christina Pitt

Police minister Bheki Cele. (Gallo)

Police minister Bheki Cele. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town councillor Angus McKenzie had strong words for Police Minister Bheki Cele after he and Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith were booted from a community meeting in Bonteheuwel on Thursday.

The meeting was intended for Total Shutdown protesters to discuss a way forward after several Western Cape communities took to the streets to protest against gangsterism and poverty on Wednesday.

"Not only is Bheki Cele a liar, but he also does not care about Bonteheuwel and the Cape Flats," McKenzie said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Cele had invited all stakeholders to the community meeting in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday afternoon.

"Once the proceedings commenced, he turned around and said that City officials, including myself and JP Smith, should leave as he never invited us despite [sending] an email inviting us."

WATCH: Total Shutdown protesters cheer as JP Smith, councillor kicked out of Cele meeting

McKenzie, a DA councillor, said that the ANC-led government was using gangsterism as a political tool for the upcoming national elections.

"But most interestingly, the actions of Bheki Cele today is a clear indication why he has ignored three open letters I sent to him regarding the policing situation in Bonteheuwel," he said.

Cele acknowledged the role that the local government played in resolving the problems in the Western Cape but said he could not allow the presence of McKenzie and Smith to collapse the meeting.

jp smith
The invitation that was allegedly sent to JP Smith. (Supplied)

Total Shutdown leader Henrietta Abrahams, one of the eight people arrested during the protest, said Smith and McKenzie were trying to use the community's hardship to score political points.

She claimed Smith had fought the movement "every step of the way".

Smith issued a statement later saying Abrahams had appointed herself as a community representative, in the face of organised structures such as the Community Policing Forum initiatives. 

He said he had high hopes for Cele when he took office, but felt politics was still dogging policing.

Smith said national government had stripped 4502 police posts from the province in the past four years.

He claimed Cape Town had 560 people for every one police officer while the rest of South Africa had 369 people for every officer. 

"...They have left this City starved of police resources and the blood of its people is on their hands," he said.

"We have true empathy for the communities affected by crime and will continue to work with those seeking real and constructive solutions and engagement," he added.

On Wednesday, News24 reported that Smith bemoaned the fact that the organisers had failed to obtain permission for the protest.

"The organisers did not make any application in terms of national legislation (the Regulation of Gatherings Act (RGA). The 'illegality' is moot due to a Constitutional Court ruling around [the] RGA," he said.


Read more on:    bheki cele

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mantashe: I didn't give the go ahead on Xolobeni

2018-09-26 18:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman shields children from would-be bakery robbers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Grabouw 21:06 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 20:58 PM
Road name: TAXI RANK CLOSURE

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, September 26 2018-09-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 