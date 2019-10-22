 

Bid to have Mkhwebane declared unfit for office to be heard next year

2019-10-22 19:14

Jeanette Chabalala

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An application from anti-corruption pressure group Accountability Now seeking to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane declared unfit for office will only be heard next year.

On Tuesday, Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman confirmed to News24 that the case, which was scheduled to be heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, was moved to February 2020 after the EFF applied for leave to be joined as an intervening respondent.

In July this year, the organisation asked the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to strike Mkhwebane off the roll of advocates for perjury and attempting to mislead the court. 

This after a ruling by the Constitutional Court that found Mkhwebane had acted in bad faith and put forward a "number of falsehoods" in the Absa/Bankorp case.

Hoffman told the LPC: "As you know, it is intolerable that an officer of the court should be found to be lying under oath.

"Our highest court has so found in respect of Ms Mkhwebane. Her response that the judgment of the court creates a bad precedent is contemptuous of the court and does her no credit."

The Constitutional Court majority judgment upheld a February 2018 Gauteng High Court ruling that Mkhwebane pay 15% of the SA Reserve Bank's legal fees in the Absa/Bankorp review case.

Her remedial action that Absa should pay back R1.2bn for an apartheid era bailout to its subsidiary and the central bank's mandate should be widened were set aside.

The apex court found she had acted in bad faith and put forward a "number of falsehoods" during the litigation.

In August, the Hawks confirmed they were investigating Mkhwebane after a complaint was laid by Accountability Now, which laid criminal charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against her.

It also lodged a maladministration complaint against her with the very office she heads.

Read more on:    public protector  |  accountability now  |  busisi­we mkhwebane  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land expropriation without compensation still a priority for govt - Mabuza

2019-10-22 19:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Armed robbers make off with laptop, cellphones and cash from Boksburg cellphone store
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner 2019-10-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 