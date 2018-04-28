 

Biker killed in multi-vehicle crash in Randburg

2018-04-28 15:31

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Supplied by ER24)

A biker in his late 20s was killed and three other people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision that took place on the corner of Republic Road and Bram Fischer Drive in Randburg on Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics had arrived at the scene at around 23:00 and found a man and woman, both believed to be in their 30s, sitting on the side of the road.

"The biker was trapped under a vehicle and upon arrival he was declared dead by other emergency services on scene," she said.

Siddall said the woman sustained moderate injuries and she was transported to Mediclinic Sandton by ER24.

She said another man, believed to be in his 50s, had sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by other emergency services for further medical care.

"The exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Siddall said.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents

