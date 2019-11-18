 

Bishops to wait until after exams to reveal result of sex scandal investigation

2019-11-18 15:32

Jenni Evans

Bishops Diocesan College. (Facebook)

Bishops Diocesan College. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The outcome of the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against a former teacher of Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town will only be made known at the end of the school term, the school said on Monday.

A short statement, after a request for an update on the probe, said the school did not want any distractions for the pupils during year-end exams.

The SA Council of Educators last week said it too would hold off on its investigation until exams were over.

The investigation followed allegations that former teacher Fiona Viotti engaged in sexual misconduct, initially with an 18-year-old matric pupil. The school later confirmed that several boys had been affected over a number of years, according to a preliminary report.

READ | Bishops: Inside the exclusive school rocked by sex scandal

The school's principal Guy Pearson asked anybody else who may have been affected to report this so their claims could also be investigated. 

The teacher resigned from the private school shortly before the allegations hit the news and, due to stress, was placed under medical care.

Videos purporting to be of her were posted on a well-known porn website, but was then taken down.

Her lawyer William Booth warned that it is a criminal offence to post such videos without the consent of the person in the images. His team were investigating who had posted the material.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joburg man who won R6m in Lotto has no plans to quit job, change life

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | In studio with the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 15:44 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:40 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-11-17 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 