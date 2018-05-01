Bitten by a snake, bear and a shark – in less than four years!

When a shark bit Dylan McWilliams last Thursday he set a record few would envy him.

According to New York Post, this 20-year-old from Colorado in the USA has also been bitten by a bear and a snake in the past few years.

He sustained deep lacerations to his leg when a tiger shark bit him as he surfed on a body board in Hawaii.

"I saw the shark underneath me. I started kicking at it – I know I hit it at least once – and swam to shore as quickly as I could," he told the BBC.

"The scariest part was swimming back," he told Hawaii News Now. "There was blood behind me. I didn't know where it was.”

He received seven stitches to his leg.

Dylan was also attacked by a bear when he camped in Colorado a year ago. A black bear, weighing about 140kg, got into the camp in the early hours of the morning and grabbed hold of his head.

He told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he could hear his skull cracking.

According to News.com, luckily he managed to escape on this occasion – and needed just 9 stitches for his wounds.

While hiking in the mountains in Utah three and a half years ago, Dylan was bitten by a rattle snake. Fortunately the snake released very little venom and he was ill for only a few days.

“I’m either really lucky or really unlucky,” he quipped to Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

According to National Geographic, the chance of these things happening to the same person is 1 in 893,35 billion.

Dylan loves the outdoors and often works as a guide on survival trips. He’s been travelling through America and Canada in the past year.

“My parents are grateful I’m still alive,” he told the Honolulu StarAdvertiser.

